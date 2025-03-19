Kotturpuram double murder: Seven arrested

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested seven persons, including two juveniles, in connection with the Kotturpuram double murder case in which two history-sheeters were hacked to death. Police said the gang allegedly targeted one of the victims owing to previous enmity.

According to sources, the arrested persons include key suspect M ‘Sukku Kaapi’ Suresh (26), V Karan alias Manoj (21), P Rasukutty alias Selvaganapathy (19), A Shanmugam (20), P Jeevan (19) and the two juveniles. After inquiry, all the seven will be sent for judicial remand on Tuesday. A search is on to nab the others involved. Police also recovered seven knives, two mobile phones and three two-wheelers.

Police said Arun Kumar (25) and his friend ‘Padappai’ Suresh (25) were murdered in Kotturpuram on Sunday night. Investigation suggests a conflict with ‘Sukku Kaapi’ Suresh of Singaperumal Koil, who had allegedly murdered Arun’s girlfriend in 2022.