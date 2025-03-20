Key suspect in Dargah trustee murder case shot at, caught

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli city police on Wednesday caught the prime suspect in connection with the murder of Zakir Hussain Bijili here. The key suspect, Krishnamurthi, alias Mohammed Thoubeeq, was shot in the leg in retaliation during a brief encounter with the police.

V Vinoth Santharam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Tirunelveli City (East), told TNIE when the police tried to catch Krishnamurthy (33) at Reddiyarpatti hills on Wednesday evening, he attacked the police. A head constable, Anand, suffered a cut injury, he said.

Meanwhile, the city police on Wednesday also placed Tirunelveli Town police inspector Gopalakrishnan under suspension and sent recommendations to the police headquarters to take action against then Tirunelveli Town Assistant Commissioner of Police Senthil Kumar.

Hussain’s relatives who had refused to receive the body on Tuesday accepted the body after Police Commissioner Santhosh Hadimani held talks with them and assured of action. Later in the evening, the body was buried near his house.