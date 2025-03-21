Five more suspects arrested, two surrender in history-sheeter’s murder in Salem

ERODE: A day after John (34), a history-sheeter from Salem was hacked to death by a gang near Nasiyanur, two suspects surrendered in court on Thursday morning. Four people were arrested after a shootout in the aftermath of the murder and five more suspects were arrested on Wednesday night.

Police said John and his accomplice killed a history-sheeter Chelladurai in 2020. Police suspect Chelladurai’s brother Jeevagan may have planned John’s murder.

On Thursday, Jeevagan, (36), and Salim, (30), of Kitchipalayam in Salem, surrendered in Erode JM 3 court. Magistrate M Afzal Fathima sent the two to judicial custody and they were lodged in the Gobichettipalayam district jail. On Wednesday night, Chithode police arrested Parthiban, Azhagarasan, Sethuvasan, Sivakumar and Periyasamy, who allegedly followed John in a car along with the gang.