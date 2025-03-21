PMK calls for caste census over Tamil Nadu’s 69 per cent reservation policy

CHENNAI: A heated debate unfolded in the Assembly over the demand for a caste census and the political claims surrounding Tamil Nadu’s 69% reservation policy. PMK leader G K Mani emphasised the necessity of a caste census to ensure fair and equitable reservation for all communities. In response, ministers reiterated that only the union government has the authority to conduct such a census.

During the debate on the general and agriculture budgets for the year 2025-26, PMK floor leader G K Mani urged the state government to conduct a caste-wise census to provide proportional reservation to all communities. He warned that without a caste-based census, Tamil Nadu’s existing 69% reservation could be struck down by the courts. Citing the examples of Karnataka and Telangana, he stated that Tamil Nadu should follow suit in conducting a caste census.

Responding to this demand, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Siva V Meyyanathan stated that the delay was due to the union government. He pointed out that if a caste-based census was conducted alongside the national population census, all related concerns would be addressed.

Minister S S Sivasankar clarified that neighbouring states had conducted caste surveys, not censuses. He reiterated only the centre has authority to conduct a caste census. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai also echoed this view.