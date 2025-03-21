Tamil Nadu

PMK calls for caste census over Tamil Nadu’s 69 per cent reservation policy

Despite the ministers’ responses, Mani and TVK member Velmurugan maintained that neither the high court nor the Supreme Court had barred state governments from conducting a caste census.
PMK MLAs led by GK Mani
PMK MLAs led by GK Mani Photo | P Jawahar
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: A heated debate unfolded in the Assembly over the demand for a caste census and the political claims surrounding Tamil Nadu’s 69% reservation policy. PMK leader G K Mani emphasised the necessity of a caste census to ensure fair and equitable reservation for all communities. In response, ministers reiterated that only the union government has the authority to conduct such a census.

During the debate on the general and agriculture budgets for the year 2025-26, PMK floor leader G K Mani urged the state government to conduct a caste-wise census to provide proportional reservation to all communities. He warned that without a caste-based census, Tamil Nadu’s existing 69% reservation could be struck down by the courts. Citing the examples of Karnataka and Telangana, he stated that Tamil Nadu should follow suit in conducting a caste census.

Responding to this demand, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Siva V Meyyanathan stated that the delay was due to the union government. He pointed out that if a caste-based census was conducted alongside the national population census, all related concerns would be addressed.

Minister S S Sivasankar clarified that neighbouring states had conducted caste surveys, not censuses. He reiterated only the centre has authority to conduct a caste census. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai also echoed this view.

PMK MLAs led by GK Mani
DMK ally TVK MLA Velmurugan clashes with Opposition, treasury benches

Despite the ministers’ responses, Mani and TVK member Velmurugan maintained that neither the high court nor the Supreme Court had barred state governments from conducting a caste census.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com