TNIE impact: Two quarries closed in Madurai as mining goes on after lease period

MADURAI: Following TNIE's subsequent reports on the impact of stone quarries functioning in Katchaikatti village in Vadipatti taluk, the Madurai district administration conducted an inspection and a drone survey, leading to the closing of two quarries as the lease period had expired.

Similarly, the district administration is going to send a recommendation to the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to not permit a proposed quarry in Viralipatti village in Vadipatti taluk.

TNIE carried reports titled — 'Villagers in Tamil Nadu's Katchaikatti choke on dust of 15 stone quarries' on January 10, 'Quarries in Tamil Nadu not permitted to function at night, says RTI reply' on December 2, 'Residents, activists opposed setting up of stone quarry in Tamil Nadu's Viralipatti village' on August 7. Based on these reports, the district administration conducted an inspection and drone survey in Katchaikatti village.

On request of anonymity, a district administration official said that based on the TNIE report, and petitions of Gnanasekar, a villager, the district administration closed two quarries on March 18, which were owned by two individuals in Katchaikatti village.

Both their lease periods expired three months ago and till date mineral resources have been illegally mined. Tax evasion and loss of revenue running upto several crores has been caused to the government. Further action will be taken on the other quarries, that mined minerals above permitted limits.

"Similarly, the district administration is going to send a report to the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for cancelling the proposed stone quarry at Viralipatti area in Vadipatti taluk. The proposed land for stone quarry situated near a waterbody and agricultural fertile land is against the Site Criteria and Tamil Nadu Minor Minerals Concession Rules 1959 section 36(1), which is mentioned in the report," the official added.