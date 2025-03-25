Will make announcement to protect Tamil ethnicity, language: TN CM Stalin in Assembly

CHENNAI: Arguing that the Tamil ethnicity and the Tamil language can be protected only by strengthening State autonomy and firmly establishing State’s rights, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said in the Assembly that an announcement in this regard will be made soon.

Responding to a special mention about the two-language policy during the zero hour, the CM alleged that the present government at the Centre is trying to dominate states, their languages and the ethnic groups by imposing Hindi.

“There is a need to put a decisive end to this,” he said.

Stalin further alleged that the Union government is meting out injustice regarding allocation of funds and imposing a language because they think of the states as vassals.

“We are therefore under compulsion now to take the most appropriate steps to protect the federal nature of India and to win over States’ autonomy,” he asserted, before stating that an announcement in this regard would be made soon.