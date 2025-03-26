PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu on Ram Navami amid alliance revival talks with AIADMK

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu during Ram Navami on April 6 to pay respects at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and inaugurate the new Pamban Bridge.

PM Modi will travel to Rameswaram from Sri Lanka on April after concluding a bilateral visit, said sources. He will be in Thailand on April 3 and 4 to attend the sub-regional BIMSTEC summit. After the summit, Modi will visit Colombo and Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka till April 6.

The visit comes amid indications that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reviving its relationship with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday night, sparking speculation about a potential revival of the AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.