AIADMK-BJP alliance back in play? Palaniswami meets Amit Shah in Delhi

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday night, fueling speculation about a possible revival of the AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s main opposition party, broke ties with the BJP in September 2023 before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, citing differences with the party’s state leadership.

AIADMK sources said Palaniswami discussed several issues with Shah, including Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy, Delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, and conveyed his party’s stance.

Sources added that the AIADMK chief submitted a memorandum outlining the party’s position on the state’s law and order situation.

When asked about this, a senior functionary of the AIADMK told TNIE that “The DMK has been trying to gain political mileage out of the issue and to cover up its own shortcomings during the past four years of rule. Since the AIADMK is also wedded to the two-language policy as well as the view that Tamil Nadu should not be affected by the delimitation of LS constituencies, the party too felt the need to raise its voice.”