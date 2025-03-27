Sri Lankan Navy arrested 11 Indian fishermen for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: Sri Lankan Navy caught one boat and arrested 11 Indian fishermen hailing from Pamban and Rameswaram for alleged violation of IMBL on Thursday.

Fisheries department sources said that more than 400 boats ventured into the sea from Rameswaran on Thursday. Reportedly, the Sri Lankan patrol unit chased the fishermen who were fishing near the IMBL. One boat which remained in the Sri Lankan water was caught by the Navy patrolling unit in the night hours near Mannar.

The arrested Indian fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai port and handed over to Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for onward legal proceedings.

Fisheries department officials here said that the boat owned by A Jerjies of Rameswaram was caught by the Sri Lankan Navy. Details about the fishermen and boat have been collected and sent to the official concern for further legal proceedings.

The Fishermen association from Rameswaram condemned the arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. They have urged the central government to take immediate action to release the fishermen and also retrieve the boats.

It is to be noted that on Wednesday a team of five fishermen leaders from Rameswaram held talks with their Sri Lankan counterparts towards bringing a permanent solution for the prolonging fishermen issues in the intra-country waters.