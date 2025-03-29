Class 10 boards begin in Tamil Nadu, 9 lakh students registered for exams

CHENNAI: The Class 10 state board examinations commenced on Friday, with students sitting for the Tamil language papers at 4,113 examination centres in Tamil Nadu. A total of 9.13 lakh students, including 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls, from 12,487 schools across the state have registered for the examination.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said all necessary arrangements have been made to conduct the examination smoothly, after inspecting a centre in Chennai. The minister added that due to the rising summer heat, a decision will be taken regarding the early conduct of the year-end examination for children in classes 1 to 5.

Likewise, Chief Minister MK Stalin posted on X, “Write the exams without fear or anxiety and pursue higher education to go forward in life”. The class 10 examination will conclude on April 15.