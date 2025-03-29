Coimbatore Mayor tables Rs 140 crore deficit budget, no major projects

COIMBATORE: Marking a total revenue of Rs 4,617 crore and a total expenditure of Rs 4,757 crore, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) tabled a deficit budget of Rs 140 crore for FY 2025-26.

The civic body has hit a hat trick this year, repeating the same old schemes without taking steps to implement them.

The CCMC’s annual budget was tabled by Mayor K Ranganayaki, along with CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran. Despite being the last budget session ahead of the state legislative assembly elections next year, no major new projects were announced.

The councillors were provided with a dedicated budget kit during the session. The kit included a book with the major announcements made by the mayor, a detailed book on the budget including revenue & expenditure, a wall clock, a note pad, a pen and a folder.

Most councillors left the budget debate session citing a minister’s visit. Zonal committee and standing committee chairpersons spoke in praise for the budget and the projects announced. The mayor and commissioner did not talk about projects announced in the last budget session and their current status.