Former AIADMK minister KA Sengottaiyan meets Amit Shah in Delhi; Edappadi Palaniswami says 'not aware'

Is the AIADMK heading for a split?

The AIADMK rank and file is perplexed as a senior leader and former minister KA Sengottaiyan made a 'secret' visit to Delhi and met Union Home Minister and BJP's master strategist Amit Shah.

Sengottaiyan, who was the Transport, Agriculture, and School Education Minister in the Cabinets of Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami, also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Interestingly, BJP chief K Annamalai and party MLA Nainar Nagendran are camping in Delhi, say sources.

What has come as surprise for the AIADMK leaders here is that party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has said that he is not aware of Sengottaiyan's Delhi visit.

It may be recalled that in February this year, Sengottaiyan had stayed away from a felicitation function organised by farmers to thank Palaniswami for the Athikadavu - Avinashi project because the pictures of AIADMK’s founder MG Ramachandran and former CM J Jayalalithaa were missing in the invitation card and banners.

Palaniswami's Delhi visit

Earlier this week, Palaniswami paid a visit to Delhi and met Amit Shah triggering speculations about a possible tie-up between the AIADMK and the BJP ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

Upon his return from Delhi, Palaniswami on Wednesday claimed that no talks on alliance cropped up during his meeting with the union minister. He said that he discussed various issues relating to Tamil Nadu with Shah.

He kept the option of a possible alliance with BJP open when he said there is one more year for the election and alliances will change based on the situation.

The AIADMK-led by Palaniswami had walked out of the BJP-led NDA 18 months ago. However, the splinter faction of the party led by O Panneerselvam is in the BJP-led front.