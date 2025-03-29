'I won’t be problem to anyone': BJP-AIADMK alliance speculation grows after TN BJP chief's remarks

CHENNAI: BJP president K Annamalai on Friday said protecting the welfare of Tamil Nadu people is of more importance than the interests of his own party for the Assembly election in 2026.

His remarks to the media in Delhi came after meeting the party top brass, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, strengthened the speculations that the BJP and the AIADMK have reached an understanding.

On his earlier confrontation with the AIADMK, Annamalai said he was answerable to party cadre and had to work for growing his party in Tamil Nadu. But, in an indication of mellowing of his stance, he said, “I will not be a problem to anyone.” He said the key objective is to remove BJP’s enemy DMK from power and protect the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

Stressing that his individual views did not matter, Annamalai said he would talk more about alliance after the elections for the BJP’s state president post, which are around the corner, are over.