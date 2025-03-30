'Blood on your hands': AIADMK leader Edapadi Palaniswami slams Stalin for the death of NEET aspirant

AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday questioned whether the increasing number of deaths among medical aspirants bothers the conscience of the ruling DMK government.

A 21-year-old student who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the fourth consecutive time died by suicide at her house near Chennai, on Friday evening.

The deceased as S Devadarshini had cleared her Class 12 exam in 2021.

Taking to social media platform X, Palaniswami, the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, blamed the DMK for introducing the NEET exam when their ally, Congress, was in power at the Centre before 2014.