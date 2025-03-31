Tiruchy corporation to stop waste discharge into Uyyakondan canal by March 2026

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy city corporation which has drawn up an action plan to rejuvenate the Uyyakondan canal, has a formidable task ahead of it.

The 2025-26 civic budget highlighted its efforts to address the issue of untreated sewage flowing into the canal.

According to the budget, at 32 locations, untreated wastewater from stormwater drains is directly discharged into the canal. The corporation said it will take measures to stop this flow, but sources have indicated that the actual number of such locations may be higher than officially reported.

Senior corporation officials have also admitted that the 32 identified locations do not include wastewater flowing from individual buildings, which will also be targeted under the action plan.

"This number does not include the flow of wastewater from individual buildings. As per our current plan, we aim to stop the flow of wastewater from 32 identified locations and individual buildings by March 2026," a senior corporation engineer said.

The corporation's efforts are part of a larger initiative to restore the canal and prevent its contamination with untreated sewage.

The action plan includes strengthening canal banks and stormwater drains, with a budget allocation of Rs 110 crore for these projects.

A senior zonal official said, "While conducting the strengthening works, the corporation will focus on closing off all wastewater outlets leading to the canal. Notices will be issued to the owners of buildings discharging untreated sewage, and they will be instructed to connect their wastewater systems to the underground drainage lines. This will be a massive task but assured that the necessary funds have been allocated in the budget to carry out the work."

Local residents welcomed the initiative. T Kathiresan, a retired PWD engineer and resident of Woraiyur, stated, "While it is commendable that the corporation is taking action, there must be continuous monitoring, including regular sample collection from stormwater drains."

O Manimegalai, a resident of Annamalai Nagar, suggested the corporation regularly update the public on the progress of the project. "Residents should be encouraged to report violations like the discharge of wastewater from buildings to canals. The corporation should also give a monthly update on action taken to stop the flow of sewage water to the canal in each zone," she said.

So far, the corporation has successfully stopped untreated sewage flow at six of the 32 identified locations, with further updates expected in the coming days, sources said.