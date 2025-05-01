Sewage from Panthalkudi flows into Vaigai as STP yet to start functioning

MADURAI: Sewage continues to flow into the Vaigai river through the Panthalkudi channel as a sewage treatment plant that has been installed on the banks is yet to start functioning. With chithirai festival commencing, activists have urged the Madurai city municipal to prevent sewage flow into the river.

Meanwhile, several departments have started preparatory works in the Vaigai river for the festival. The WRD department is removing invasive plants at Kalpalam and Thenur Mandapam in the Vaigai river, to facilitate free flow of water for Kallalagar entry into the river, which is scheduled on May 12.

When contacted, senior officials from the WRD department said a special drive is under way to clear the invasive plants in the river especially near Kalpalam and Thennur Mandabam. Officials added that in view of the Kallalagar festival, water would be released from Vaigai dam on May 08. M Rajan of Vaigai Makkal Iyakkam, said, “Several thousands of people would enter the river during Kallalagar;s procession. Currently, 8 MLD untreated sewage is released through the Panthalkudi canal into the river near AV Bridge. This would cause health issues to devotees. The corporation should start operating the STP or install long pipelines and release the sewage far away from where the event takes place.”

Speaking to TNIE, Chitra Vijayan, city corporation commissioner, said the 2 MLD Panthalkudi STP work has been completed and the plant would be commissioned soon. This will prevent untreated sewage from entering the river, she added. To prevent water hyacinth from flowing into the bridge area, the WRD department has placed a boom near the bridge, she added.

District collector M S Sangeetha along with city corporation commissioner Chitra Vijayan and other officials inspected the Kallalagar procession route from Tallakulam to Vaigai river on Wednesday.