Body of Dubai-based travel agent exhumed from burial ground in Karur

COIMBATORE: A day after the Peelamedu police arrested five persons in connection with the murder of Dubai-based travel agent D Sigamani, police exhumed his body and held an autopsy, the second in a week, from a burial ground in Karur on Saturday. Sigamani (47), a native of Puliyanthoppu in Thanjavur, was working as a travel agent in Dubai. Police sources said allegedly, Sigamani developed an affair with Saradha, a receptionist at a farm in Dubai and a native of Gandhimaa Nagar. Sigamani had loaned Saradha some money and demanded to return it.

The duo often quarrelled over this, and Sigamani also beat her. She returned to her house in Gandhimaa Nagar along with Sigamani on April 22. Police said Saradha gave Sigamani food laced with sleeping pills after he consumed liquor with her stepfather Thiyagarajan. When Sigamani was semiconscious, Thiyagarajan attacked him. With the help of henchmen, Saradha took Sigamani’s body and buried it in Karur.