Farmhouse murders: Cops to trace elderly living alone

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: Following the murder of an elderly couple in a farmhouse in Sivagiri in Erode district, the district police have started surveying elderly persons living alone in farmhouses. Around 100 policemen from Erode district and 100 from Nilgiris, Dharmapuri and Salem districts have been deployed for this task. The police are asking 43 questions to the public, and creating awareness.

According to sources, R Ramasamy and Bhagyalakshmi, an elderly couple who lived alone in a farmhouse in Vijayanagaram village near Sivagiri, were beaten to death by unidentified culprits and around 10 sovereigns of gold jewels were looted from the scene. The district police have formed 10 special teams to nab the accused.

In an effort to prevent such incidents from continuing, the district police have launched a survey to identify those living in farmhouses, and elderly people living alone in the suburban areas of Erode district since Saturday.

“A team consists of four policemen led by a local sub-inspector or special sub-inspector. The survey work is in progress, with a particular focus on farmhouses located along irrigation canals. In all 43 questions are being asked by the police, including name, address, Aadhaar number, details of nearby residents, details of vehicles used, if the house has a CCTV camera, whether there are Tasmac outlets nearby and whether people from other districts and states are staying nearby,” a police officer said.

In addition, the police provide emergency numbers to the public and provided guidance to raise pet dogs, and install surveillance cameras.

Speaking to TNIE, Erode SP A Sujatha said, “The investigation into the murder of an elderly couple is going on the right track. A survey of elderly people living alone and farmhouses is underway with the intention of preventing crime.”

Patrolling has been intensified in Tiruppur district.