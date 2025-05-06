Commuters demand that buses continue operating from Tiruchy's Chathiram bus stand

TIRUCHY: Following a viral social media message stating that all buses will be operated from the new integrated bus terminal at Panjappur, scheduled to be inaugurated on May 9, residents of nearby districts demanded continued services from Chathiram bus stand.
The Chathiram bus stand has long served as a hub people travelling to and from nearby districts, especially Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Thuraiyur.
Thousands of students, farmers, and vendors use this route to reach colleges, hospitals, temples, and marketplaces in Tiruchy city.
The central location of Chathiram makes it convenient for them to visit these important places.
Chief Minister is set to officially inaugurate the new Panjappur bus terminal on May 9 as part of efforts to decongest the city.
On Monday, a message was widely circulated on social media claiming that all bus services will be moved to the new terminal. This sparked strong reactions from regular passengers in the nearby districts.
The people are urging the transport department and district administration to issue a clarification to prevent confusion.
Many are now calling for bus services to continue operating from the existing Chathiram bus stand to ensure their convenience and accessibility.
Speaking to TNIE, K Ramesh, a college student from Perambalur who travels daily to Tiruchy said, "There is no official announcement about this. Such messages are confusing to us. If buses are moved to Panjappur, reaching there early in the morning will be difficult for students like me. The new terminal is far from the city, and I will have to wake up even earlier to catch the bus. It is a hassle to think about traveling to Panjappur, especially for those of us who have early morning classes or exams."
K Meenakshi, a vendor from Ariyalur, said, "Chathiram is close to the market. Shifting services would make my daily commute much harder. I rely on the bus service to travel between Ariyalur and the bustling markets in Tiruchy, where I sell goods. The new bus stand in Panjappur would require her to travel a longer distance, making her daily commute more time-consuming."
When contacted, a senior officer in the Tiruchy transport department said, "So far, we have not taken a decision on changing the bus stand. There is no official confirmation yet. If changes are made, we will issue an official statement."