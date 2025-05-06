Commuters demand that buses continue operating from Tiruchy's Chathiram bus stand

TIRUCHY: Following a viral social media message stating that all buses will be operated from the new integrated bus terminal at Panjappur, scheduled to be inaugurated on May 9, residents of nearby districts demanded continued services from Chathiram bus stand.

The Chathiram bus stand has long served as a hub people travelling to and from nearby districts, especially Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Thuraiyur.

Thousands of students, farmers, and vendors use this route to reach colleges, hospitals, temples, and marketplaces in Tiruchy city.

The central location of Chathiram makes it convenient for them to visit these important places.

Chief Minister is set to officially inaugurate the new Panjappur bus terminal on May 9 as part of efforts to decongest the city.

On Monday, a message was widely circulated on social media claiming that all bus services will be moved to the new terminal. This sparked strong reactions from regular passengers in the nearby districts.