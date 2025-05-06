DMK stays true to Dravidian roots, fights centre on funds and policies

CHENNAI: Ever since Dravidian politics took root in Tamil Nadu, it has been well established that the state has displayed an inherent tendency to oppose attempts at centralisation of powers by the union government.

Fuelled by the strident opposition against Hindi imposition since pre-independence and a strong sense of pride in the Tamil identity, the state has almost stood out among others in its resistance against encroachment on the autonomy of states.

Among the two major Dravidian parties, it is the DMK that has been more vociferous on the issue. One key initiative by the DMK, after becoming the first regional party to come to power on its own in 1967, was the constitution of the P V Rajamannar committee to study centre-state relations and suggest suitable measures to devolve more powers to the states.

Irrespective of whether the DMK has been in power or not, the fight for states’ rights has been its key plank, albeit occasional malleability shown due to political compulsions, especially when it was sharing power at the centre.

It is, however, the present DMK government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin that has taken up the issue most fiercely, aided in no small measure by the attitude and measures of the BJP-led government at the centre. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Stalin has become the rallying point for opposition-ruled states that blame the union government for discriminating against them.

The apogee of the incumbent government’s fight on this front has been the verdict of the Supreme Court last month, which came down heavily against centre-appointed governors being used to impede the functioning of the elected state governments.