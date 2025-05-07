14 held in caste clash in Pudukkottai village

PUDUKKOTTAI: Tension gripped Vadakadu village in Alangudi taluk of Pudukkottai district after clashes between a group of Dalits and members of a dominant caste on Monday night left over 25 people, including women, injured. Several houses, private vehicles, and a government bus were damaged in the clash. A few Dalit houses have been set on fire.
The clashes, which began on Monday night over buying fuel for vehicles at a petrol pump, may have its roots in the simmering tension over temple entry and land dispute between the two groups, sources said. At least 14 people from both the communities have been arrested so far. Over 200 police personnel have been deployed in Vadakadu.
According to police, inebriated youth from both the communities allegedly clashed, leading to stone-pelting, arson, and assaults. At least 13 people from the caste Hindu community were arrested and booked under SC/ST Atrocities Act and for attempt to murder.
Among those injured, a 17-year-old Dalit, whose complaint led to the initial FIR, alleged that he was attacked by a group of five who hurled caste slurs during the temple festival.
“They first targeted me because of my caste. The fight started near the temple, later near petrol bunk and then I was attacked with sticks,” he said from his hospital bed at Pudukkottai GH. Fifteen Dalit men and women were undergoing treatment at the hospital.
M Jayanthi (47), a Dalit victim, recalled being struck on the back of her head with sticks. P Priyanka, another patient, said she was assaulted near her house while she was holding her baby. “They smashed my bike and tried to hurt us both,” she said.
Seven dominant caste members also suffered head injuries
Seven dominant caste members, including a minor and V Santhosh (24), were also admitted with head injuries. “I went after hearing my friend was beaten. I don’t know about the arson,” said the minor. Santhosh, who sustained a head injury, claimed he rushed to the area after receiving a message on a local WhatsApp group.
The violence mainly unfolded on Thiruvalluvar Street, home to around 200 Dalit families. Dalits are few in number compared to caste Hindus at Vadakadu village. S Mallika’s home in Thiruvalluvar Nagar was among those set on fire. “Luckily, I was at the hospital with my grandson. If not, we wouldn’t be alive,” she said. Locals and rights activists point to an ongoing conflict over Muthumariamman temple, which was recently brought under the control of HR and CE Department.
Dalits have been demanding the right to perform mandagapadi (ritual procession) at temple, which, they alleged, has been historically blocked by dominant caste groups. There is also another land dispute involving the Adaikalamkaatha Ayyanar temple in the same village. In 2016, tensions flared up when Dalits attempted to celebrate Pongal on temple land traditionally used as a sports ground by dominant caste youth.
Law Minister S Regupathy and Tiruchy Range DIG Varunkumar visited the spot late on Monday.
VCK chief Thirumavalavan, in a statement on Tuesday, slammed the police for prematurely declaring the Vadakadu violence as a personal dispute and urged the police to conduct a fair inquiry. He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to reopen the Ayyanar temple for Dalits in Vadakadu and to officially allow them rightful access to the nearby vacant land.
Meanwhile, VCK spokesperson Ku K Pagalavan, who visited the area, demanded compensation, rebuilding of damaged homes, installation of CCTV cameras, and crackdown on a nearby liquor outlet that locals say fuels unrest.