Two simulated air strikes part of civil defence drill in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following air strikes on terror camps across the border, civil defence drills were conducted at the Madras Atomic Power Station in Kalpakkam and the Chennai Port on Wednesday.

The Chennai Port Authority held a large-scale mock drill simulating an air raid on critical port infrastructure. The hour-long exercise, conducted from 4 pm to 5 pm under the supervision of the Ministry of Home Affairs, was part of a nationwide initiative to assess readiness for aerial threats.

The drill involved two simulated air strikes on key port zones and saw the participation of nearly 500 personnel from the Indian Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, NDRF, police and port stakeholders. It was one of the most comprehensive peacetime emergency drills held at a major Indian port.

At the sound of the air raid siren, the port’s Integrated Command and Control Centre activated emergency protocols. The Coast Guard deployed two vessels to secure the seaward perimeter, while state and central disaster response teams mobilised onshore.

One of the scenarios simulated damage to a tank farm storing hazardous materials. Fire and rescue teams responded with mock containment efforts, evacuation drills, search for missing personnel and treatment of simulated casualties. Ambulances transported the injured to Chennai Port Hospital as part of the emergency response protocol.