Adi Dravidar Welfare Commission visits TN's Vadakadu; to submit report on clashes

PUDUKKOTTAI: Members of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare visited Vadakadu village on Friday where caste clashes broke out a few days ago. A team led by chairperson of the commission and a retired Madras High Court judge

S Tamilvanan inspected houses of SC people that were damaged in the clashes, vehicles, and other property. They interacted with the residents and collected details about the incident. The team will submit its report to the government soon. Later, he met with S Mallika, a SC resident whose hut was set on fire during the clashes, at the collectorate and handed over a cheque for Rs 46,000.

Meanwhile, Vadakadu police inspector Dhanabalan has been transferred and placed on the waiting list, following complaints over the manner in which he handled the situation. The TASMAC liquor shop near Thiruvalluvar Nagar, which was closed on May 5 following caste tensions, will remain shut until further orders, sources said.

Violence erupted on May 5 when a verbal altercation between Dalits and caste Hindus escalated into a physical attack, leaving several people injured from both sides. Tension had been simmering in the area over a land dispute near the police station, where the Adaikalamkatha Ayyanar temple and a volleyball ground are located.