Adi Dravidar Welfare Commission visits TN's Vadakadu; to submit report on clashes

PUDUKKOTTAI: Members of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare visited Vadakadu village on Friday where caste clashes broke out a few days ago. A team led by chairperson of the commission and a retired Madras High Court judge
S Tamilvanan inspected houses of SC people that were damaged in the clashes, vehicles, and other property. They interacted with the residents and collected details about the incident. The team will submit its report to the government soon. Later, he met with S Mallika, a SC resident whose hut was set on fire during the clashes, at the collectorate and handed over a cheque for Rs 46,000.
Meanwhile, Vadakadu police inspector Dhanabalan has been transferred and placed on the waiting list, following complaints over the manner in which he handled the situation. The TASMAC liquor shop near Thiruvalluvar Nagar, which was closed on May 5 following caste tensions, will remain shut until further orders, sources said.
Violence erupted on May 5 when a verbal altercation between Dalits and caste Hindus escalated into a physical attack, leaving several people injured from both sides. Tension had been simmering in the area over a land dispute near the police station, where the Adaikalamkatha Ayyanar temple and a volleyball ground are located.
Last month, a pongal celebration planned by Dalits in the temple was opposed by the caste Hindus, claiming the land was disputed. Revenue officials subsequently imposed entry restrictions on both groups.
“If the officials had taken action at the very beginning, it would not have escalated to this extent. We will recommend to the government that both parties involved should be immediately called and the issue resolved through dialogue,” said the panel chief. The government should provide appropriate relief to those affected. The district administration has been instructed to build a new house to replace the one that was burnt down. The Collector has assured that a new house will be built under the Kalaignar Housing Scheme.
In the Vadakadu incident, the real culprits must be identified by the police and action must be taken against them.
Caste remains a kind of mental illness in our society. It will take some more time for social justice and equality to be fully realised. It was based on the Commission's recommendation that the Chief Minister announced in the Assembly that the term "colony" should no longer be used.