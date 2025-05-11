Madras HC lifts interim stay on release of NIRF rankings

MADURAI: Lifting the interim stay on the release of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rank list for this year, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently dismissed a PIL petition alleging malpractices and lack of transparency in its evaluation.

The direction came after the union government stated that a scientific method prescribed by an expert body is being followed for publication of the NIRF rank list.

A division bench of justices J Nisha Banu and S Srimathy passed the orders on the plea moved by C Chellamuthu of Dindigul who stated that the NIRF rankings are calculated merely based on the data provided by the educational institutions on their website without any verification or auditing.