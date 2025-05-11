Tamil Nadu CM distributes enhanced Haj subsidy of Rs 25,000

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched the distribution of enhanced Haj subsidies for first-time pilgrims at the secretariat. To mark the launch of the distribution, he handed over cheques of Rs 25,000 each to 10 beneficiaries. The subsidy, with a total allocation of Rs 14.12 crore, will be extended to 5,650 eligible first-time Haj pilgrims across the state through the Tamil Nadu State Hajj Committee.

In what is being called a first-of-its-kind initiative, the state government has raised the subsidy amount for first-time Haj pilgrims to Rs 25,000 each for the year 2024-25, following the CM’s recommendation. This enhancement, aimed at easing the financial burden on pilgrims, was officially announced earlier this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Minority Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare S M Nasar, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and Tamil Nadu Haj Committee chairman and MLA P Abdul Samad were present at the event.