Lord Kallalagar enters Madurai amid fervour

MADURAI: Lord Kallalagar arrived on the outskirts of the city on Sunday with several hundreds of devotees following the procession from Melur as part of the annual chithirai festival. He would enter the Vaigai river, the highlight of the festival, on Monday morning.

Every year, the processional deity of Kallalagar would be brought to Madurai in four different golden Vahanas. The procession began from the temple on May 10. After visiting nearly 470 Mandagapadis along the way, the procession reached Madurai city on Sunday. The deity was brought in the golden palanquin. After ethir sevai ritual at Moondru Mavadi, the procession reached Perumal temple in Tallakulam on Monday night

After rituals, the deity will be mounted on to the iconic golden horse Vahana and will proceed to Vaigai river on Monday between 5.45 am to 6.05 am. In view of the evemy, special arrangements have been made along the road in Madurai. Several philanthropists have placed several stalls along the Tallakulam - Goripalayam main road itself to offer food and refreshments for the devotees.

M S Sangeetha, district collector along with fire and safety team inspected the Vaigai river to ensure that water level is safe for devotees to enter into the river. She directed officials to ensure the safety of the devotees.

The city corporation and police have announced two seperate QR codes which devotees can use to find assistance and locate essential services during the procession.