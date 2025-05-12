Mounted on iconic golden horse, Lord Kallalagar enters Vaigai river

MADURAI: As part of the annual Chithirai festival, lord Kallalagar adorned in traditional green silk on his golden horse Vahana entered into the Vaigai river in Madurai on Monday. Thousands of people thronged to thr banks of Vaigai river to view Kallalagar enter the Vaigai river.

At 5.48 am today, the Kallalagar procession arrived at the HR&CE department Mandagapadi built in the Vaigai river.

Upon arrival of the procession, the Vaigai banks in Goripalayam erupted with 'Govinda Govinda' chants and the speaker blared the 'Vararu Vararu Alagar Vararu' song, bringing in the festival vibe among devotees gathered at the venue.

The ten-days-long Chithirai festival is celebrated at Kallalagar temple from May 8 to May 17. The procession of lord Kallalagar from Alagar hills to Madurai is the largest festival celebrated in Madurai.

Earlier, the procession arrived at Tallakulam Perumal temple on Sunday night, after rituals the procession deity was adorned in traditional green silk (as per the tradition the green silk represents prosperity in agriculture). Mounted on the iconic Golden horse Vahana by 2.30 am started from Tallakulam temple towards Vaigai river.