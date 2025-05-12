Mounted on iconic golden horse, Lord Kallalagar enters Vaigai river

MADURAI: As part of the annual Chithirai festival, lord Kallalagar adorned in traditional green silk on his golden horse Vahana entered into the Vaigai river in Madurai on Monday. Thousands of people thronged to thr banks of Vaigai river to view Kallalagar enter the Vaigai river.
At 5.48 am today, the Kallalagar procession arrived at the HR&CE department Mandagapadi built in the Vaigai river.
Upon arrival of the procession, the Vaigai banks in Goripalayam erupted with 'Govinda Govinda' chants and the speaker blared the 'Vararu Vararu Alagar Vararu' song, bringing in the festival vibe among devotees gathered at the venue.
The ten-days-long Chithirai festival is celebrated at Kallalagar temple from May 8 to May 17. The procession of lord Kallalagar from Alagar hills to Madurai is the largest festival celebrated in Madurai.
Earlier, the procession arrived at Tallakulam Perumal temple on Sunday night, after rituals the procession deity was adorned in traditional green silk (as per the tradition the green silk represents prosperity in agriculture). Mounted on the iconic Golden horse Vahana by 2.30 am started from Tallakulam temple towards Vaigai river.
As per tradition, the procession deity of the Kudal Alagar temple, lord Veera Ragava Perumal, who was mounted in the Silver Horse Vahana, received Kallalagar into the Vaigai river.
After the traditional rituals and circling around the platform three times, the procession proceeded in the Vaigai North banks road to Ramarayar Mandabam for the 'Theertha Vari ritual,' in which thousands of devotees disguised as deities Kallazhagar and Pathinettam Padi Karuppu who would spray scented water at the procession deity using leather bags called 'Thopparai'.
Later in the day, the procession proceeded to Vandiyur Perumal temple. Lord Kallalagar would be visiting the Thenur Mandabam for lifting the curse of Sage Manduka on Tuesday.
Special arrangements were made by the various departments to maintain the scores of people who arrived to take part in the Kallalagar procession. Several lakhs of people from across the several parts have arrived in Goripalayam to spectate Kallalagar enter into the Vaigai river.
Owing to the immense crowd the Vaigai bank road seemed fully packed, minor issues were reported which were addressed by the cops on the venue.
Ministers P K Sekar Babu and P Moorthy along with Madurai MP Su Venkatesan and several other dignitaries were present at the HR&CE Mandagapadi in Vaigai river.