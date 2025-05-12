Watch out! Stalin’s Mission 2026 may face unexpected roadblocks

On May 6 when MK Stalin walked into Kalaivanar Arangam shortly after 11 am, the excitement was palpable. Editors, senior ministers, and top IAS/IPS officers had trooped in for the press meet like never before; the conference hall on the third floor resembled a fancy cauldron of state diplomacy. The press meet didn’t look like a customary one. Stalin walked around the tables and personally greeted everyone.

None sat on the dais. Instead, he and senior ministers sat amidst journalists. The three-hour programme was packed with proud speeches, PPT presentations, and a 4-minute video that took everyone through the 4-year journey of the Stalin government. The mother of all press meets but without a Q&A session! Not mandatory in these days of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Like every other state, TN too signed MoUs worth zillions, the difference being a high conversion rate, fortunately. As it counted every new job opportunity created, an uncompromising zero for the state’s Gini coefficient was a work in progress. A herculean task indeed, tucked away from the glitz of the lustrous corporate world.

The tag of fastest growing state (with a 9.69% GSDP growth) comes in handy for the ruling party that stuck to its stated policies of social welfare measures and brought on track most of its poll promises even when it was choked by a nasty fund crunch. Their political foes and cynics of the so-called ‘revdi culture’ may be forced to lower their din. Can’t blame if some think this holds the potential to shatter an old DMK jinx and push the ruling party back to power.