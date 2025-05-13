Pollachi sexual assault case: All nine convicts sentenced to life imprisonment till death

COIMBATORE: The Mahila court in Coimbatore on May 13, sentenced all the nine accused convicted in the Pollachi sexual assault case to life imprisonment till death.
Judge R. Nandhini Devi pronounced the the verdict on the case that shook Tamil Nadu six years ago.
The Court also ordered overall compensation of Rs 85 lakh to affected women.
Earlier, the court found the accused guilty on all eight charges.The accused were identified as K. Thirunavukkarasu (34), N. Rishwanth, alias Sabarirajan (32), M. Sathish (33), T. Vasantha Kumar (30), R. Manivannan (32), Haron Paul (32), P. Babu, alias Bike Babu (33), K. Arulanandham (39), and M. Arunkumar.
All those facing the charges have been accused of criminal conspiracy, sexual harassment, rape, gang rape, and extortion, in the series of incidents including blackmail that happened between 2016 and 2018.
V. Surendra Mohan, the special public prosecutor appearing for CBI cases, said that the counsel for the defendants had sought leniency in sentencing, citing the age and family backgrounds of the accused.
"We have appealed to the court to punish all the accused severely for this grave crime. Under Section 376D of the IPC, the accused can be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years," he said while addressing the press after the verdict.
A total of eight victims appeared and testified against the accused in the case. "All 48 witnesses appeared before the court and gave their testimony against the accused," he added.
A chargesheet was filed in the Coimbatore Women's Court on May 21, 2019, based on a complaint filed by a 19-year-old victim on February 24, 2019. However, procedural delays necessitated intervention by the Madras High Court, which directed that the matter be transferred to the Integrated Court Complex in Coimbatore for a dedicated courtroom setup.
Following the completion of prosecution and defence arguments, the court announced its verdict on Tuesday.
A huge crowd gathered at the Coimbatore Court Complex during the announcement of the verdict. Family members of the accused were present on the campus.
Earlier, the accused were brought to the court from Salem Central Prison with full security arrangements at 8:30 a.m. Members of the All India Democratic Women's Association gathered on the court premises and raised slogans in support of the judgment.
The case, which sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu, involved the sexual assault of college students and other women in February 2019, and the clandestine circulation of obscene videos to intimidate the victims.
Initially probed by the Pollachi East Police, the investigation was swiftly handed over to the CB-CID March 12, 2019, and then later transferred to the CBI agency on April 25, 2019 following widespread public outrage.
The investigation revealed that the gang had a pattern, one of the men, would lure women to secluded locations, where they were either coerced or assaulted while the acts were secretly recorded.