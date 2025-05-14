Kallalagar to return to Alagar hills today in ‘Mohini alangaram’

MADURAI: A day after the entry of Kallalagar into River Vaigai, the deity as part of the ongoing Chithirai festival in Madurai was taken in a procession to the Thenur mandapam (hall) on Tuesday where the ritual of the lifting of the curse of sage Manduga was performed amid the presence of scores of devotees.

On Tuesday, Kallalagar mounted on a golden sesha vahana was taken in a procession to the Thenur mandapam in the Vaigai bed.

Later in the night, the Kallalagar procession will reach Ramarayar mandapam in a golden Garuda vahana.

As per the ritual, fulfilling the wish of sage Manduga, Kallalagar shows all his 10 avatars (dasavathara darisanam). The rituals are scheduled to be performed at the Ramarayar mandapam. Later on Wednesday, the deity will be adorned in mohini alangaram and will begin the journey back to the Alagar hills.

Special crowd regulation measures have been made at both the mandapams. Meanwhile, S Vignesh, a devotee from Kulamangalam, commended the WRD for clearing the invasive plant species ridding the river near Thenur mandapam. “But throughout the rest of the year, the river remains unmaintained, promoting invasive plant growth and garbage dumping. The corporation and the WRD department could take action.”