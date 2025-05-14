Pollachi sexual assault case: Tamil Nadu politicians play shame-and-blame game

CHENNAI: Amid messages from political parties hailing the verdict of the Coimbatore Mahila Court in the 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case, the DMK and the AIADMK sparred over who should hang their ‘head in shame’ about the appalling crime that shook the conscience of Tamil Nadu.
Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin in his post on X said, “Justice is done for a heinous crime committed by criminals, including an AIADMK functionary.” Taking a dig at the previous AIADMK regime, the CM said, “Let the ‘sirs’ who tried to safeguard the gang of culprits, also comprising an AIADMK man, hang their heads in shame!”
In response, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said it was the previous AIADMK government that arrested the accused and ordered a CBI investigation. Asking the CM to not take credit for the verdict, the leader of the opposition reiterated his party’s allegation that the ruling DMK tried to protect the accused in the 2024 Anna University sexual assault case.
“The AIADMK will expose the DMK when Palaniswami-led government comes to power in 2026. Then, it is certain that the DMK will hang its head in shame,” the party said in an ‘X’ post.
DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi, in a statement later in the day, countered Palaniswami by blaming the AIADMK government for initially tying to cover up the Pollachi case.
He said the case was transferred to the CBI by the AIADMK after the Lok Sabha election for 2019 was notified, out of fear of electoral repercussions. He further alleged the AIADMK government delayed the formal handover of the case until an intervention by the Madras High Court.
TVK leader Vijay said the ruling would give solace to the victims, who faced the case with courage and ensured that the criminals were punished.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam lauded the retrieval of evidence that was destroyed and the determination of the affected women who stood firm against all odds. He said the state should provide government jobs to a member of the families of each of the survivors.
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan commended the way in which the CBI investigated and proved 66 out of the 76 charges levelled against the accused.
L Murugan, the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and BJP leader, said the legal system has done its duty.
Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi said the verdict has given confidence to women to boldly come forward and complain.
PMK president Anbumani said the compensation for each survivor should be increased to Rs 1 crore.
Timeline of Pollachi case
February 12, 2019 — 19-year-old victim from Pollachi filed first complaint at Pollachi East Police Station
February 24, 2019 – FIR filed. N Sabarirajan alias Riswanth, N Sathish and T Vasantha Kumar arrested
March 5, 2019 — Absconding accused Thirunavukkarasu held
March 10, 2019 — Police invoke Goondas Act
March 12, 2019 — Case transferred to CB-CID March 25, 2019; fifth accused Manivannan surrenders before CJM court
April 25, 2019 — Case transferred to CBI
May 24, 2019 — CBI files first charge sheet
January 6, 2020 — CBI arrests Arulanantham, Haronimus Paul and Babu
February 22, 2021 — CBI files supplementary charge sheet against the above three
August 14, 2021 — CBI arrests ninth accused M Arunkumar
February 24, 2023 — Trial begins at exclusive courtroom at Coimbatore Mahila Court
May 13, 2025 — Lifer for all 9 accused