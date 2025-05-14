Pollachi sexual assault case: Tamil Nadu politicians play shame-and-blame game

CHENNAI: Amid messages from political parties hailing the verdict of the Coimbatore Mahila Court in the 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case, the DMK and the AIADMK sparred over who should hang their ‘head in shame’ about the appalling crime that shook the conscience of Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin in his post on X said, “Justice is done for a heinous crime committed by criminals, including an AIADMK functionary.” Taking a dig at the previous AIADMK regime, the CM said, “Let the ‘sirs’ who tried to safeguard the gang of culprits, also comprising an AIADMK man, hang their heads in shame!”

In response, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said it was the previous AIADMK government that arrested the accused and ordered a CBI investigation. Asking the CM to not take credit for the verdict, the leader of the opposition reiterated his party’s allegation that the ruling DMK tried to protect the accused in the 2024 Anna University sexual assault case.

“The AIADMK will expose the DMK when Palaniswami-led government comes to power in 2026. Then, it is certain that the DMK will hang its head in shame,” the party said in an ‘X’ post.