CM Stalin announces additional Rs 25 lakh to survivors of Pollachi sexual assault case

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that the survivors of the Pollachi sexual assault case will get Rs 25 lakh each as relief assistance from the state government. This is in addition to the Rs 85 lakh overall compensation awarded by the Coimbatore Mahila Court.

A release said the perpetrators could be punished and justice could be delivered to the survivors only because the women came forward to file complaint. Besides, they also fully cooperated with the judicial process.

Commending the courage of the women, the release said the incident that came to light in 2019 had shattered the people of Tamil Nadu. This verdict will serve as a stern warning to those who indulge in such heinous crimes in the future, the release said.

The release also said the state government has recently amended laws to impose stringent punishment on those who commit crimes against women.

Meanwhile, sources said the compensation announced by the court is only applicable to seven of the eight survivors, as one of the survivor did not appear for the court proceedings.