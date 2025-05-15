One year on, Pottaloorani’s fight against fish feed units continues

THOOTHUKUDI: Wednesday marked completion of one year of continuous protest staged by residents of Pottaloorani village seeking closure of three fish feed and oil manufacturing units because foul smell from the industries was affecting them. But their protest has not yielded results.

Locals say a nauseating smell emanates when fish is processed in the boilers. “The boilers are operated late at night and the smell is so unbearable that we cannot sleep,” the villagers said, adding untreated waste water is being released in the open which affects agriculture.

The residents have staged several protests, including boycott of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Everyday, we gather at the protest venue at 8 pm and highout our demand”, said a woman.

In November last year, the district administration through Srivaikuntam tasildar, issued orders deploying VAOs and village assistants of Ellainayakkanpatti, Vadakku Karaseri, Chekkarakudi 1, and Deivaseyalpuram to monitor the operations of the companies round the clock and mark the timings when smell emanates everyday.

A protester wishing anonymity said cases have been registered against seven individuals for protesting against the firms. Police had also registered two cases invoking SC/ST Act against 6 protesters, including two anti-caste activists. “Instead of justice, we are only punished,” he said.