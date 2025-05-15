One year on, Pottaloorani’s fight against fish feed units continues

THOOTHUKUDI: Wednesday marked completion of one year of continuous protest staged by residents of Pottaloorani village seeking closure of three fish feed and oil manufacturing units because foul smell from the industries was affecting them. But their protest has not yielded results.
Locals say a nauseating smell emanates when fish is processed in the boilers. “The boilers are operated late at night and the smell is so unbearable that we cannot sleep,” the villagers said, adding untreated waste water is being released in the open which affects agriculture.
The residents have staged several protests, including boycott of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Everyday, we gather at the protest venue at 8 pm and highout our demand”, said a woman.
In November last year, the district administration through Srivaikuntam tasildar, issued orders deploying VAOs and village assistants of Ellainayakkanpatti, Vadakku Karaseri, Chekkarakudi 1, and Deivaseyalpuram to monitor the operations of the companies round the clock and mark the timings when smell emanates everyday.
A protester wishing anonymity said cases have been registered against seven individuals for protesting against the firms. Police had also registered two cases invoking SC/ST Act against 6 protesters, including two anti-caste activists. “Instead of justice, we are only punished,” he said.
Further, E Sankaranarayanan, a Tamil teacher at the Nadukallur government higher secondary school in Tirunelveli, who led the agitation has been transferred to Tiruvannamalai district, and an inquiry has been initiated against him under section 17(b) of Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules on charges of instigating agitation, the villagers said.
According to sources, the three companies had approached the Madurai Bench Madras High Court, and the matter is pending. In its counter, the state government had stated that the firms must reduce the bad odour as mandated by the district administration and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).
The people demanded that the police to withdraw all the cases. “If the companies are not shut, we will consider boycotting the 2026 assembly elections also”, said an agitation committee leader.
Speaking to TNIE, Srivaikuntam tasildar said acknowledged that bad odour emanates at night as per the periodical reports collected in the past six months. However, the smell has substantially reduced as the companies had installed more efficient filter systems including in the chimneys.