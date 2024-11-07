Pottaloorani villagers' protest enters 176th day as foul odor from fish meal, oil plants continue

THOOTHUKUDI: After repeated complaints of foul smell emanating from three fish meal and fish oil manufacturing companies in Pottaloorani village, the district administration has assigned panchayat officials to monitor operations of the companies round the clock. However, agitations against these fish processing companies by the Pottaloorani villagers entered the 176th day on Wednesday.

Sources said, three private companies producing fish meal and fish oil namely — NPM Associates at Chettimallanpatti, Marksmen Aquatic Products and Jenefa India — were functioning in Vadakku Karaseri. However, they are in a fix as residents of Pottaloorani belonging to Ellainayakkanpatti panchayat, complained of discomfort due to foul smell. These companies extract fish meal and fish oil in large quantities from bycatch fishes.

According to the executive order of the Srivaikuntam tasildar, the staff including VAOs and village assistants of Ellainayakkanpatti, Vadakku Karaseri, Chekkarakudi 1, and Deivaseyalpuram will monitor operations of the companies 24 hours duly in three shifts. The staff was instructed to monitor and report on the odour generating companies at 6 am, 8 am, 11 am, 2 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm. The report on foul odour must be generated until further orders, the order said.

Previously, villagers repeatedly complained about the discomfort in the last four years. The groundwater, air, and land had been spoilt due to discharge from these units. Since, the district administration remained tight-lipped on the issues, Pottaloorani villagers boycotted the parliamentary elections on April 19.