V-C search panels told to file report to government, not governor

CHENNAI: In the first such orders issued for state universities under higher education department, the search panels constituted to choose vice-chancellors for four universities have been mandated to submit their recommendations to the state government and not the Governor-Chancellor, as has been the practice so far.

The Tuesday notification, issued after the landmark verdict of the Supreme Court regarding assent to bills that allowed the Tamil Nadu government, instead of the governor, to appoint vice-chancellors, also extends the tenure of these search panels appointed earlier to August 13, 2025.

The four universities are Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU), Annamalai University (ANU), Anna University (AU) and Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU).

Though three-member search panels were constituted and notified for these universities on October 19, 2022, December 9, 2024, December 13, 2024, and January 10, 2025, respectively, these committees could not complete their work due to the tussle between Governor R N Ravi and the state government with the governor insisting on the inclusion of a nominee of UGC chairperson as the fourth member in each of these search panels.

Search panels set up earlier for three varsities have also been revived

Through the orders issued on Tuesday, the government has extended the tenure of these panels till August 13, 2025, to finish their selection process and recommend a panel of three names to the government.

The orders also amended certain portions of the earlier notifications that mentioned that the panel of three names was to be submitted to the Governor-Chancellor. These portions have been now been altered to say that the submission will be done to the government, which is now the appointing authority as per the amended acts of the universities that were granted “deemed assent” by the SC and has since come to force.