TN govt, Metro Water allege political motive behind Savukku Shankar’s PIL seeking CBI probe

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government and the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board have accused YouTuber Savukku Shankar of filing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a CBI probe into the entrepreneurship scheme for conservancy workers out of political animosity, alleging that the petition lacks substantial evidence to support his claims.

The PIL was filed for a CBI probe into the implementation of Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme of the state government and National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem of the Centre.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman, representing the state government and Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran questioned the intention behind choosing the PIL before the second vacation bench just after submitting the representation to the CBI only in March. They also questioned the timing of the filing of the PIL.

“The prayer is for CBI to take action on his representation. The CBI has no automatic jurisdiction in the state unless the constitutional courts issues orders for such a probe,” the AG told a division bench of justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan, adding that if the CBI has to probe, there must be some other case on the issue but here is no such case.

He noted that the petitioner submitted the representation to the Central agency only in March 2025, and the PIL has been filed now before the vacation court.

Referring to an earlier instruction of the bench to produce the files relating to the scheme implementation, the AG informed that the state government had delegated the powers to implement the schemes CMWSSB, and it has got only the files relating to the award of tenders under the TN Transparency in Tenders Act.