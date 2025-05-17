Minister S S Sivasankar inspects crematorium in Nellai hit by power outage

TIRUNELVELI: A day after eight families were made to wait for several hours to perform the last rites of their loved ones at Tirunelveli Corporation’s modern gas-based crematorium at Sindhupoonthurai, Minister for Electricity S S Sivasankar on Friday inspected the site.

The minister, accompanied by District Collector Dr R Sukumar instructed the Tangedco officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to crematoria and asked corporation commissioner Dr N O Sukhaputra to repair the generator without delay. “Advised by the CM M K Stalin to address the electricity issues, I have visited Tirunelveli,” he added.

The minister also inspected damaged electric poles in Rose Nagar. Responding to reporters’ questions on Tangedco’s staff shortage, Sivasankar said the government is actively working to address the issue. On restoring the monthly billing cycle, he said, “Everyone is aware of the state’s financial situation. However, the government has been launching new schemes.

When possible, the steps will be taken to return to the monthly billing cycle.” Corporation’s deputy mayor K R Raju, Tangedco Superintending Engineer R Akilandeswari and Executive Engineer Venkatesh Mani were present during the inspection.