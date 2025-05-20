After TNIE report, DME forms panel to probe sexual harassment complaints at Chennai Dental College

CHENNAI: A day after TNIE reported on the year-long delay in inquiring the sexual harassment complaints against the head of the department of oral pathology at the Government Dental College in Chennai, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) has formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations and submit a detailed report within seven days.

Dr J Sangumani, director of medical education and research, told TNIE, “We have constituted a three-member panel to probe the complaints and submit a report in seven days.” He further said they have represented to the government to transfer the alleged offender, till the inquiry is over, to the Pudukottai Government Dental College.

On Monday, TNIE carried a story titled “Officials drag feet on abuse plaints against govt college HoD” which highlighted the persistent inaction surrounding the complaints of sexual harassment. Staff at the college and former female postgraduate students told sordid tales of the harassment meted out by the HoD, that included verbal abuse, casteist and sexual comments, body shaming and incitement towards self-harm. In one instance, he even allegedly asked a student to spit on him.