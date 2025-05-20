DMK youth wing member 'forced 20-year-old girls to sleep with politicians,' alleges wife

CHENNAI: A DMK youth wing functionary from Arakkonam, identified as Deivaseyal, is at the centre of a storm after his 20-year-old wife, a college student, accused him of torture, sexual harassment, and coercing young women to sleep with politicians.

The allegations, which have triggered a fierce political row in Tamil Nadu, were first highlighted by the main opposition, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and have since drawn widespread attention.

A report by NDTV mentioned that the woman, in a detailed appeal, said, “His job is to force 20-year-old girls to sleep with politicians and he would bite me like a mad dog.”

She further alleged, “He assaulted me on the way to college, injured me and broke my phone. And he would say, ‘if you complain nothing will happen as the police will support me’. Because of him I tried to take poison.”

She added, "No action is ever taken against him. When I complain, he threatens to cut me into pieces. He tortured me in the car and told me to sleep with the men he pointed to. I can’t even leave my home. I couldn’t take my exams." She also said her husband would “abuse me before everyone” and called on DMK Chief Minister MK Stalin to act, declaring, "Otherwise, I will kill myself..."

The woman claimed Deivaseyal, who presented himself as the Deputy Secretary of the DMK’s youth wing, threatened to set her family on fire if she ever approached the police.

She also alleged that when she went to Kattupakkam College to write an exam on 31 January, Deivaseyal and his associates forcibly dragged her into a car, physically assaulted her, and threatened her.

According to her complaint dated May 7, Deivaseyal did not disclose his first marriage and forced her into marriage by threatening her and her family. She said the relationship began under the guise of love but turned abusive, with repeated threats to make her have sex with other party functionaries.