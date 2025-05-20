DMK youth wing member 'forced 20-year-old girls to sleep with politicians,' alleges wife
CHENNAI: A DMK youth wing functionary from Arakkonam, identified as Deivaseyal, is at the centre of a storm after his 20-year-old wife, a college student, accused him of torture, sexual harassment, and coercing young women to sleep with politicians.
The allegations, which have triggered a fierce political row in Tamil Nadu, were first highlighted by the main opposition, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and have since drawn widespread attention.
A report by NDTV mentioned that the woman, in a detailed appeal, said, “His job is to force 20-year-old girls to sleep with politicians and he would bite me like a mad dog.”
She further alleged, “He assaulted me on the way to college, injured me and broke my phone. And he would say, ‘if you complain nothing will happen as the police will support me’. Because of him I tried to take poison.”
She added, "No action is ever taken against him. When I complain, he threatens to cut me into pieces. He tortured me in the car and told me to sleep with the men he pointed to. I can’t even leave my home. I couldn’t take my exams." She also said her husband would “abuse me before everyone” and called on DMK Chief Minister MK Stalin to act, declaring, "Otherwise, I will kill myself..."
The woman claimed Deivaseyal, who presented himself as the Deputy Secretary of the DMK’s youth wing, threatened to set her family on fire if she ever approached the police.
She also alleged that when she went to Kattupakkam College to write an exam on 31 January, Deivaseyal and his associates forcibly dragged her into a car, physically assaulted her, and threatened her.
According to her complaint dated May 7, Deivaseyal did not disclose his first marriage and forced her into marriage by threatening her and her family. She said the relationship began under the guise of love but turned abusive, with repeated threats to make her have sex with other party functionaries.
The AIADMK has accused the DMK of shielding Deivaseyal, claiming that police initially refused to register a case due to his political connections.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, said, “The cops refused to act on the woman’s complaint till the AIADMK’s S Ravi, the local MLA, raised his voice on her behalf.”
He further warned that if no action is taken against Deivaseyal, the AIADMK will lead massive protests, announcing a demonstration near the Arakkonam old bus stand to condemn the government for remaining a mute spectator to the “sexual atrocities committed on women” and for failing to act against Deivaseyal.
Palaniswami also drew parallels to the 2019 Pollachi sex abuse case, in which multiple women were raped and blackmailed by a gang that included a member later sacked by the AIADMK.
He stated, “For DMK Chief Minister MK Stalin, who often cites Pollachi… Arakkonam is a sample of your chaotic rule. I transferred the Pollachi case to the CBI, but Stalin does everything to dilute this. Will this ‘dummy dad’ government act against the DMK functionary?” He added, “If not, the AIADMK will lead massive protests.”
When the police eventually filed the woman’s complaint, she also claimed links between her husband and the Tamil Nadu School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.
However, police have said a preliminary inquiry indicates there is no evidence at this time to suggest sexual assault. In her complaint, the woman said she had been introduced to several men by her husband and had presumed she would be sent to each to perform sexual acts.
Police also stated that the abduction claim has not been substantiated, noting, “The woman had earlier come to Panapakkam police station claiming issues with her ‘husband’ Deivaseyal. Both parties were engaged in a discussion and finally expressed desire to live together. Later, a revised version of events was submitted to the station and an FIR was registered,” a senior officer said.
Police added that no other woman has so far raised such a complaint against the accused, who is currently absconding, and investigations are ongoing.
The ruling DMK has said the police will act against the guilty and that the party will take internal action depending on the outcome of the investigation.