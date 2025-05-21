DMK sacks Arakkonam youth wing functionary accused of sexual exploitation

RANIPET: DMK removed R Deivaseyal from the post of deputy organiser of the party’s youth wing at the Arakkonam Central Union following the alleged sexual exploitation charges raised by a college student from Kavannur.

The DMK youth wing issued a release on Tuesday saying M Kaviyarasu, a resident of Arakkonam, has replaced Deivaseyal. The announcement, signed by DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, urged all office-bearers in the region to extend their cooperation to Kaviyarasu.

In a statement on Tuesday, the district police said all procedures mandated in sexual assault investigations are being followed. Exaggerated claims are being circulated on social media and legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry.

However, Deivaseyal is still absconding. Police have registered a case under BNS Sections 296(b), 75(2), 82(2), and 351. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had alleged that Deivaseyal kidnapped the college student and forcefully married her, and police had refused to register an FIR when she initially complained.