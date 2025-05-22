ED a 'blackmailing organisation'; SC order 'blow' to BJP's bid to malign TN govt: DMK on TASMAC case

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court staying the ED probe against state-run TASMAC in Tamil Nadu is a "big blow" to the BJP's efforts to malign the party-led government in the state and the central probe agency was a "blackmailing organisation," senior DMK leader RS Bharathi said on Thursday.

Responding to the apex court staying the money laundering probe against liquor retailer Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) over alleged corruption in grant of wine shop licences, he said the party welcomes the order.

Speaking to reporters soon after the court order, the DMK organisation secretary alleged that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, the ED has been used against non-BJP ruled states.

"In Tamil Nadu, the M K Stalin-led DMK government that assumed office in 2021 has been gaining popularity ever since and the Chief Minister's stature has been rising. Unable to digest this and the DMK alliance's electoral triumph after 2021, the ED was used to malign the DMK and the BJP leaders used to make all kinds of charges," he said.

"The SC staying the ED probe against TASMAC is a big blow to such things and is in deference to the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu...we welcome the (SC) order," he said.

"The union government should stop misusing ED at least after this," the former MP added.

Bharathi further alleged that ED has become a "blackmailing organisation," and referred to instances of the agency's officials arrested by the state police of Tamil Nadu and Kerala over bribery allegations in the respective states to buttress his claim.