'ED crossing all limits': SC stays money laundering probe against TASMAC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for “crossing all limits” as it stayed the agency’s money laundering probe into Tamil Nadu state-run liquor retailer TASMAC.

A bench of CJI BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih came down heavily against the ED's move to initiate action and subsequent raids against a government-run body.

The bench issued notices to the ED on petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu government and the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) challenging recent raids. It also sought the ED’s reply and scheduled the matter for further hearing after the vacation, without fixing a specific date.

SC also observed that ED's actions violated the federal structure, adding that the probe against TASMAC will not proceed in the meantime.

"Your Enforcement Directorate is crossing all limits. How can this offence be against the corporation?... You are totally violating the federal structure of the country," the bench told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the probe agency.

The ASG opposed the order, saying the issue involved corruption over Rs 1,000 crore and the ED is not crossing the limits "at least in this case."