Coimbatore district administration gears up to tackle monsoon as IMD warns of heavy rains 

COIMBATORE: After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rainfall in Coimbatore district between May 24 and 27, the district administration has initiated a series of precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impact of the southwest monsoon.

On Saturday, District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, along with Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran and District Monitoring Officer and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation Managing Director Kranthi Kumar Pati, conducted a field inspection of flood-prone areas under the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

The inspection covered key zones, including near Avinashi Flyover and Kaleeswara Mill Road in the Central Zone, where additional electric motors have been deployed and kept ready to ensure quick drainage of rainwater.

The team also reviewed the functioning of the Integrated Command and Control Centre at RS Puram in the Western Zone, which plays a central role in real-time rain monitoring and emergency coordination.

In the Eastern Zone, canal desilting work near Avinashi Road Fun Mall was examined.

Addressing media persons, the collector said the district administration has implemented a slew of anticipatory measures.

“Meetings with officials from all key departments have been held over the past two days. The National Disaster Response Force has been deployed to Valparai and Topslip, which are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall. More than 40 relief camps have been set up across the district, including a temporary rescue shelter at the government college in Valparai,” he said.