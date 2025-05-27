Kamal Haasan set to become Rajya Sabha member after poll deal with DMK

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan is all set to enter the Rajya Sabha, following a poll deal agreement with the DMK leadership during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the biennial elections to fill six Rajya Sabha vacancies from Tamil Nadu, which are set to take place on July 19, 2025. The terms of six current MPs from the state – Anbumani Ramadoss, M Shanmugam, N Chandrasegharan, M Mohammed Abdulla, P Wilson, and Vaiko – will expire on July 25, 2025, creating the vacancies.

In line with the current strength of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, where the DMK enjoys a dominant position, the party is expected to secure four of the six Rajya Sabha seats, with the remaining two likely to go to the AIADMK.

With 234 members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, each Rajya Sabha seat requires at least 34 votes to be elected.

One seat is likely to be reserved for Kamal Haasan, as per the agreement made between MNM and the DMK during the 2024 Lok Sabha poll alliance. This will mark Haasan's formal entry into the Upper House of Parliament.

Sources have indicated that, following the appointment of Durai Vaiko – son of MDMK General Secretary Vaiko – as an MP, he may not be given another opportunity to enter the Rajya Sabha this time.

PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss may find it an uphill task to retain his seat considering he has no backing from either of the big dravidian parties.

Instead, senior lawyer and current Rajya Sabha member P Wilson is expected to be re-nominated for a second term.