Anna University sexual assault case: It took court just 31 hearings, two months to reach the verdict

CHENNAI: The criminal justice system lived up to the trust placed in it by the brave Anna University student who displayed admirable courage to file an official complaint against her rapist, A Gnanasekaran, within 24 hours of the incident.

The survivor, who was assaulted on her college premises, which thousands of students consider a safe space, was delivered justice in a span of five months. She remained fearless in the face of a vile threat by Gnanasekaran, who threatened to ‘leak’ the video of the rape, and proceeded to inform the authorities.

While the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Madras High Court completed the probe and filed a charge sheet within three months, the Mahila court judge, S Rajalakshmi, held 31 hearings from March 7 to May 22 and delivered the verdict.

The state was represented by advocate MP Mary Jayanthi and they were able to prove the 11 charges against the accused using forensic and other evidence.