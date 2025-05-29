Anna University sexual assault case: SIT probe into ‘FIR leak case’ still under way

CHENNAI: While the lone accused in the AU rape case was convicted on Wednesday, the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Madras HC continues to investigate the case of ‘leak’ of the FIR pertaining to the case, for which a separate FIR was filed, sources said.

The SIT was mandated by the Madras HC to probe both cases.

Sources said the team will soon file a report on the FIR leak case and a formal statement will be issued regarding it.

The investigation by the SIT regarding the case evoked criticism after multiple journalists, who downloaded the FIR from the CCTNS portal where it was available for a brief period of time without disclosing sensitive details, said they were harassed by the team.

Journalists said they were forced to hand over their personal mobile phones without notice, giving the investigation team unbridled access to personal and professional information.

The investigation team later stopped this method of investigation after the Madras HC directed the SIT not to harass journalists.