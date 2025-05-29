Plastic nurdles spill: High-level meeting held, short-term survey initiated in Tamil Nadu

A SOP has been issued by the Indian Coast Guard to Kerala and Tamil Nadu on how to carry out the clean up. "We are following the SOP and ensuring adequate protection for personnel engaged in clean up. As such the plastic nurdles are not hazardous to humans, but pose a significant threat to the environment," a senior official said and added that a long-term impact assessment study will be done by an accredited agency.

Meanwhile, officials claim that the possibility of plastic nurdles spill entering the Gulf of Mannar is thin as the INCOIS ocean wave data shows the waves are carrying the spill in a straight line towards the west coast of Sri Lanka.

"Even if it enters the Gulf of Mannar, the quality may not be significant enough to cause considerable damage." Meanwhile, a team from Gujarat is expected to arrive in Kanniyakumari to salvage the containers.

Sarath Cheloor, National Coordinator of Friends of the Earth demanded full disclosure and accountability, contending that full details on the nature and quantum of cargo in the ship is not available.

"According to available information, the sunken commercial ship was carrying 640 containers, including 13 containers with hazardous cargo and 12 with calcium carbide. Calcium Carbide is highly reactive with seawater, with disastrous impacts to the ecology. The ship was also carrying 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil, which may have leaked into the sea, creating an oil slick."

According to the 1992 International Civil Liability Convention, strict liability must be imposed on the ship owner for any pollution and resultant impact, except in cases of war, civil unrest, or natural disasters.