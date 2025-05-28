Plastic nurdle spill from Kerala shipwreck reaches Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The potential environmental fallout from the recent sinking of the container ship MSC ELSA 3 off the Kochi coast in Kerala has escalated, as plastic nurdles—tiny plastic pellets used in manufacturing—have begun washing ashore even in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari district on Wednesday.

The Liberia-flagged vessel sank on May 25, approximately 38 nautical miles off the coast between Vizhinjam and Kochi. Carrying 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous materials and substantial quantities of diesel and furnace oil, the ship's sinking has led to the dispersion of its cargo in the ocean.

Among the debris, the nurdles, which have been found on beaches in Thiruvananthapuram, have drifted southward into the west coast of Tamil Nadu due to prevailing ocean currents.

This has raised fears that they may drift towards the ecologically sensitive Gulf of Mannar on the east coast. It hosts extensive coral reefs, vital seagrass meadows, and endangered species like dugongs and sea turtles.

Kanniyakumari district authorities told TNIE that 25-kg bags full of plastic nurdles in large quantities started washing ashore on Wednesday afternoon. Sources said there was a meeting of a fact-finding committee, which was constituted by the Union Environment Ministry, held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. "So far, we don't know the quantity of the spill," a senior official in the environment ministry said.

Nurdles, though not inherently toxic, pose significant threats to marine life and coastal ecosystems. Their small size and resemblance to fish eggs make them easily ingestible by marine organisms. Once consumed, they can cause internal blockages, malnutrition, and even death. Moreover, nurdles act as sponges for toxic chemicals, which can accumulate in the bodies of marine animals and potentially enter the human food chain.