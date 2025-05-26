Containers from sunken Liberian ship wash ashore in Kerala

KOLLAM: Several containers from the cargo vessel MSC Elsa 3, which capsized off the coast of Kochi, washed ashore along various parts of the Kollam coast on Monday morning.

An alert has been issued for Kollam, warning that more containers may continue to drift ashore. So far, eight containers have been found along the Kollam coastline.

The first container was spotted around midnight at Cheriyazhikal in Karunagappally. Subsequently, more containers were found at Parimanam beach in Chavara, Shakthikulangara, and Madamma Thop, also in Shakthikulangara. Containers were also discovered in the Neendakara Altaramoodu area. Fishermen were the first to notice them and alerted authorities.

A team of experts led by District Collector N Devidas inspected the sites. All containers recovered so far have been found empty. The district administration has urged residents in vulnerable coastal areas to evacuate and shift to safer locations.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has strictly warned the public not to approach or touch any containers or floating objects. Residents are advised to report any sightings of containers by dialling the emergency number 112.