Custodial torture victim seeks transfer of Balveer Singh case to SC/ST court

TIRUNELVELI: During the hearing of four custodial torture cases involving former Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh on Friday, the counsel for the SC victim — one of nearly 10 persons affected — sought the transfer of one of the cases to the Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases.

Singh’s counsel appeared on his behalf. The SC victim and his mother were present during the hearing. Henry Tiphagne, the victim’s counsel, argued that the CB-CID had mostly included police personnel from the SC and ST communities in the particular case to show that the provisions of the SC/ST (PoA) Act could not be invoked against them. “Still, there are non-SC accused persons in the case, and the provisions can be invoked,” he said.

Further, Tiphagne pointed out that the CB-CID did not bring high-level inquiry officer Amudha’s interim report to the notice of the Judicial Magistrate Court. “Amudha, after a thorough inquiry, named several police personnel -- from the one who had received a bribe via GPay from the victim’s mother, to the one who had switched off the CCTV camera during the torture -—- in the SC victim’s case. She also named a government doctor for ignoring the victims’ injuries. However, the FIR and charge sheet lack these details,” he argued.